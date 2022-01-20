Senate Bill 1027 Printer's Number 1332
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1332
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1027
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, FONTANA,
GEBHARD, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, MENSCH,
MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, REGAN, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO,
SCHWANK, J. WARD AND YUDICHAK, JANUARY 20, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 20, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151),
entitled "An act regulating child labor; conferring powers
and duties on the Department of Labor and Industry and the
Department of Education; imposing penalties; and making a
repeal," further providing for minors serving in volunteer
emergency service organizations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7(a) of the the act of October 24, 2012
(P.L.1209, No.151), known as the Child Labor Act, is amended by
adding a paragraph to read:
Section 7. Minors serving in volunteer emergency service
organizations.
(a) General rule.--An individual who is 14 years of age or
older who is a member of a volunteer emergency service
organization may participate in training and emergency service
activities except as follows:
* * *
