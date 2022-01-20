Senate Bill 1027 Printer's Number 1332

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1332

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1027

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, FONTANA,

GEBHARD, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, MENSCH,

MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, REGAN, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO,

SCHWANK, J. WARD AND YUDICHAK, JANUARY 20, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 20, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151),

entitled "An act regulating child labor; conferring powers

and duties on the Department of Labor and Industry and the

Department of Education; imposing penalties; and making a

repeal," further providing for minors serving in volunteer

emergency service organizations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7(a) of the the act of October 24, 2012

(P.L.1209, No.151), known as the Child Labor Act, is amended by

adding a paragraph to read:

Section 7. Minors serving in volunteer emergency service

organizations.

(a) General rule.--An individual who is 14 years of age or

older who is a member of a volunteer emergency service

organization may participate in training and emergency service

activities except as follows:

* * *

