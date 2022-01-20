Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1335
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - duty to comply with the requests of the district attorney
related to the investigation under this section.
Section 5. Referral and report.
(a) Conflict of interest and discretion.--The district
attorney conducting the investigation under section 4 shall
avoid an actual or apparent conflict of interest when
determining whether to file charges against a police officer
involved in the use of deadly force and may either:
(1) Prosecute the case through its office.
(2) Refer the case to an investigating grand jury under
42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 45 Subch. D (relating to investigating grand
juries), provided the case may only be brought before an
investigating grand jury once.
(3) Refer the case to the Attorney General, in which
case the district attorney shall:
(i) Notify the Attorney General of the referral in
writing within seven days of the decision not to
prosecute.
(ii) Subject to subsection (b), publish a report on
the publicly accessible Internet website of the office of
district attorney within seven days of the decision not
to prosecute, subject to any exemptions from access under
the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the
Right-to-Know Law, which details the incident in which
the use of deadly force was applied and provides the
reasons that the district attorney declines to prosecute.
(iii) Subject to subsection (c), refer the case and
forward all available investigative materials to the
Attorney General.
(b) Report.--The report under subsection (a)(3)(ii) shall
