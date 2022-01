OffGamers Titans Wins Zee San Tournament Season 5

Your Gaming Alliance Mobile Legends Team

We are extremely proud of Titans’ achievement in the Zee San Tournament and it also proves that the team is heading on the right trajectory.” — said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers Titans claimed victory in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Zee San Tournament Season 5 in a nail-biting 2-1 series against Suave Esports on the 12th of January 2022.The final match ended with a 25-4 victory for OffGamers Titans which also saw Awkabii winning the MVP (most valuable player) title.The Zee San Tournament Season 5 is an online competition with 62 teams competing on a national level. The tournament was streamed on Zee San’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and on Nimo TV.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.