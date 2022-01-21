Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,134 in the last 365 days.

OffGamers Titans Wins Zee San Tournament Season 5

Your Gaming Alliance

Mobile Legends Team

We are extremely proud of Titans’ achievement in the Zee San Tournament and it also proves that the team is heading on the right trajectory.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers Titans claimed victory in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Zee San Tournament Season 5 in a nail-biting 2-1 series against Suave Esports on the 12th of January 2022.

The final match ended with a 25-4 victory for OffGamers Titans which also saw Awkabii winning the MVP (most valuable player) title.

The Zee San Tournament Season 5 is an online competition with 62 teams competing on a national level. The tournament was streamed on Zee San’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and on Nimo TV.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

OffGamers Titans Wins Zee San Tournament Season 5

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.