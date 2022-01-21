OffGamers Titans Wins Zee San Tournament Season 5
We are extremely proud of Titans’ achievement in the Zee San Tournament and it also proves that the team is heading on the right trajectory.”SINGAPORE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers Titans claimed victory in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Zee San Tournament Season 5 in a nail-biting 2-1 series against Suave Esports on the 12th of January 2022.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
The final match ended with a 25-4 victory for OffGamers Titans which also saw Awkabii winning the MVP (most valuable player) title.
The Zee San Tournament Season 5 is an online competition with 62 teams competing on a national level. The tournament was streamed on Zee San’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and on Nimo TV.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
