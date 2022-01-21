Submit Release
MoveStrong introduces functional fitness shade structures

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong, a US-based manufacturer and seller of specialty indoor and outdoor fitness equipment and strength products recently introduced obstacle course shade structures with custom design features as part of their outdoor fitness layout and design services.

This comfortable protection shade offers users a better outdoor exercise experience with structures and canopies for better workout engagement and less exposure to direct sun and heat while in the session. MoveStrong layout and design services offer extensive aid in shade coverage planning by providing expert consultation and advice to both small and large facilities for their individual outdoor space-based requirements.

Designed with integrated Traveling Rings at a height and span to allow users a free-floating feeling, the customization's available for these shade structures enable great space-saving options for a dual purpose of fitness training challenges and shade. The structure has the ability to seamlessly accommodate various kinds of fitness equipment, including cargo nets, climbing ropes, challenge obstacles etc.

Visit Move Strong Shade Structure to know more about the usage, features and benefits of shades and canopies as part of training areas and outdoor gyms from large to small spaces with special fitness station integrations.

Address of the company

Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment,LLC
5726 Marlin Rd, Ste 420 Chattanooga,
TN 37411
855-728-8700
www.MoveStrongFit.com

Jared Kuka
MoveStrong
+1 8436141005
