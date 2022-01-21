Killing of Colt in Roundup Sparks Outrage and Demand for Change

“Yet another colt was trampled during capture.” WHE Foal breaks leg during roundup. WHE

We demand a halt to the Pancake roundup and a full scale Congressional investigation in response to this tragic incident.” — Gail Bumsted, Advocates for Wild Equines

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A colt’s brutal death during the roundup last week at Pancake Complex, Nevada, shocked the conscience of wild horse protection advocates across the nation and is prompting cooperative efforts among advocacy groups to end these abuses.

“We are shocked and saddened by the death of this colt,” said Gail Bumsted, a core team member of A*W*E, Advocates for Wild Equines. A*W*E is a recently formed nationwide group focused on working at the Federal level in Washington, D.C. to compel the Bureau of Land Management, BLM, to fulfill its legal mandate to protect America’s Wild equines, not drive them to extinction. “We demand a halt to the Pancake roundup and a full scale Congressional investigation in response to this tragic incident.”

After being terrified and chased by a helicopter for miles, a colt is seen limping and lagging behind. In the graphic video shown below, he is pressured to keep moving until his leg literally snaps. The colt was then shot. The video was recorded by a Wild Horse Education volunteer. The photo is a screen grab. Both an edited or unedited video can be viewed in the Wild Horse Education hyperlink link just above.

A*W*E supports the action report posted Tuesday by WHE, Wild Horse Education. WHE was created to protect wild horses and burros “from abuse, slaughter and extinction.” The WHE group called for a Congressional hearing on the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program and increased transparency.

“Congress must take their responsibility to hold the agency accountable both fiscally and morally,” Wild Horse Education wrote on their web page. Laura Leigh, Founder of Wild Horse Education said one of the keys to enacting change is understanding the issue as a land management issue as well as animal protection. “The BLM is mandated to manage, not mandated to remove,” she said. Only 7 of 177 Herd Management Areas have a foundation plan called the HMAP. Without that critical plan, policies are often flawed. The Pancake HMA has no actual management plan.

A*W*E called for a moratorium on the roundup until the investigation is complete, as well as:

. Improved conditions for the approximately 50,000 captured horses in BLM holding areas,

. A Congressional Oversight Hearing that focuses on BLM contractors and the Agency’s Adoption Incentive Program.

Adding to the immediacy of stopping the Pancake roundup is the fact that foaling season is set to begin and pregnant mares are at high risk of injury and miscarriage after capture WHE warned.

The core team of A*W*E is urging concerned citizens everywhere to contact their U.S. Representative and their Senators at 202-224-2131 to demand an investigation. A*W*E is also asking the public to contact Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, at 775-684-5670 to ask for a moratorium of the State’s roundups.

The Wild Horse Education video of the colt is seen below.

Graphic Video: Colt Breaks Leg During Pursuit.

https://videopress.com/v/PQ5gHNOw

For additional information please contact Britta Hesla, Advocates for Wild Equines, at awecoalition@gmail.com or Laura Leigh, Wild Horse Education, at laura@wildhorseeducation.org.