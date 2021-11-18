In the Spirit of Wild Horse Annie, Grassroots Supporters of Wild Horses Retain D.C. Lobbying Firm.

Advocates for Wild Equines Coalition is a grassroots organization of animal advocates, equestrians, and other stakeholders dedicated to preserving and protecting America’s wild horse populations.” — A*W*E

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For members of our country’s equine protection community, Wild Horse Annie is remembered for her dedication to America’s wild horses. Velma Bronn Johnston became known as ‘Wild Horse Annie’ due to her efforts to protect the horses from mustangers who hunted them for commercial purposes. She fought for the protection of free-roaming horses throughout Nevada and on federal lands in the west. She is remembered by today’s wild horse advocates who continue her work on state and federal levels.

In the spirit of her work, a group of dedicated women, opposed to the controversial and costly Bureau of Land Management roundups, have come together to speak up for wild horses and burros in the Halls of Congress. These women have organized a grassroots coalition of individuals who want their voices heard. Weary of the lack of input the public has in the taxpayer funded Wild Horse and Burro Program, they decided their best course of action would be to retain a Washington D.C. lobbying firm to represent them as ‘interested parties’ before Congress on behalf of America’s wild equines. “Advocates for Wild Equines Coalition (A*W*E) is a grassroots organization of animal rights advocates, equestrians, and other stakeholders dedicated to preserving and protecting America’s wild horse populations.” The public is invited to join in their work.

On October 2nd, A*W*E Founders published this statement, “The intention of this group is to be dedicated to lobbying Members of Congress and the U.S. Senate on behalf of wild horses. We look forward to sharing the monthly updates we receive from LobbyIt with you and intend to be fully transparent about how we operate.” Their goal is to work as a grassroots team and to grow the number of individuals participating in the effort making sure that each state has representation.

A*W*E has a few major differentiators that could help its advocacy. One difference is that A*W*E, unlike other advocate groups, is an informal coalition of American citizens. The other differentiator is that A*W*E has asked for Governance and Compliance over the Government Agencies that are entrusted to manage and care for our wild ones - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the National Forest Service.

Their Legislative Priorities are:

Stop the Roundups, BLM Governance and Oversight, Re-evaluating AMLs with Scientific Backing, Passage of the SAFE Act (HR 3355/S 2732), Investigate the Adoption Incentive Program, and Remove Livestock from Designated Wild Horse Areas.

The Immediate Actions Requested are:

Temporary Roundup Moratorium, Immediate Oversight of Holding Pens, and a Congressional Hearing.

As additional information is prepared for distribution and action events are organized, the group looks forward to sharing these details with the public.

A*W*E invites you join in their efforts. Visit their Facebook page, Advocates for Wild Equines Coordination Group, to participate. To speak with someone directly, please contact Cheryl Turner, A*W*E Representative, by using the contact information provided below.