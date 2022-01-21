Dr. Erik Won and Trina Mcneilly Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Erik Won, President & Chief Medical Officer of Wave Neuroscience Trina Mcneilly, author and founder of La La Lovely Candice Georgiadis

Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

1. Sleep/Recovery — I mentioned this earlier, but focus on improving the quality of your sleep by improving daily behaviors and habits. We all know the basics but life frequently gets in the way. Go to sleep and wake up at a consistent time every night, avoid caffeine and stimulants after lunchtime, no late night snacks or meals, alcohol absolutely destroys sleep architecture — I know this one makes me unpopular but alcohol consumption is awful for sleep. Once you hit a cadence and recognize how much better you feel well slept, you’ll never want to go back.

2. Nutrition — The fuel you put in your body really does matter. Diet and nutrition is such a provocative topic, people are passionate about different approaches and macronutrient profiles. I’m a big believer in customizing programs to the individual, avoiding “one size fits all” approaches, and that certainly applies to diet and nutrition. Best advice would be to find a program that works for you and something you can stick with long term.

3. Exercise/Activity — This one is obvious but there are few more universally beneficial things for physical and mental wellness than exercise. Do something you love and enjoy, try to get out and do something vigorous 3–4 times per week (minimum). Find a workout partner that will keep you accountable and committed, but most importantly commit to your health and longevity.

4. Connectedness — This one is a little more difficult to measure, but genuine and authentic connection to friends and family has profound implications for our health and there’s academically rigorous and robust science demonstrating it’s vital importance. In fact, there’s an emerging area of science dedicated to this called “social determinants” — who you surround yourself with has a profound impact on long term health end outcomes so pick your friends wisely. As an illustration of the importance of social determinants, a CEO of a large insurance company once advised me that they save money by paying for transportation to send an elderly patient to a senior living center, where they have a community of friends and connection. This is the most effective medicine for combating loneliness and depression; they use substantially less antidepressants and psychopharma, and the benefits extend well beyond mental health as it helps with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular endpoints like heart disease and stroke.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Participate in Your Life — I have found that we spend a lot of time thinking about our lives and not living them (maybe that’s just me?). We spend our energy anticipating, procrastinating or avoiding. Participating for me has looked like taking action on something I’ve been overthinking. I’m not great with numbers or finances (words are my jam). In recent years, I’ve been choosing to learn more about finances. It’s slow going, but I’m participating.

Be a Thought Leader — Our thoughts, whether we realize it or not, are leading us somewhere. If we are not aware, our lives will follow. We might not be able to control what thought pops into our minds, but we can lead our thoughts. We can lead them into the home of our hearts to dwell or we can lead them out the door.

Ask for Help — Asking for help is not easy. But sometimes it’s the very thing that will keep you from collapsing. It’s great when help is offered to us, but most of the time we have to ask for it. I found that when I took time to observe my history of help (my family of origin’s relationship with help), it helped me understand my hang-ups. Help from counselors, friends, family members, and doctors have been crucial and necessary in helping me to become healthier. Sometimes we pray for help. Sometimes we pay for help. Sometimes we ask for help. Sometimes we do all three.

