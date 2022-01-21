Adrian Moza and Andrew Glantz Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Adrian Moza, COO of Flipsnack Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal

Adrian Moza, COO of Flipsnack. Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal.

Self motivation — This is what drives me and makes me a better leader, year over year. I have this passion for growth and I truly enjoy learning and trying new things.” — Adrian Moza, COO of Flipsnack

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Expanding your client base, your marketing reach, is crucial in today's rapidly changing world. Fotis Georgiadis can help build your brand, your image, the right way so marketing efforts produce real results. Reach out to him at the below contact options to get started and read two recent client interviews excerpted below.

-

Adrian Moza, COO of Flipsnack

Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer or as a manager? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I compiled a list of 5 things you need to create a successful career either in digital marketing or management.

Never stop learning. Digital marketing and the online world is ever evolving. There’s always something to improve on and there’s always something new happening. In order to keep up you need to continuously read and stay informed about new trends and new developments.

Keep an open mind, and try new things. I’m excited whenever someone from the team is telling me they want to run an experiment to test an idea. Sometimes I intuitively know that an idea is not going to work but unless I have very good arguments not to do it, I’ll keep an open mind about it. If it works out, I’ll be happy to be proven wrong.

Try to get to know as much as possible. In order to be a very good marketer or manager you can’t just learn one thing. You can’t be a great content writer if you don’t know anything about email marketing, SEO or advertising. Becoming a specialist or an expert in one marketing area will often mean having a great understanding of what marketing in general is and how it applies to multiple channels. For me, I had to learn a little bit about marketing, a little bit about sales, UX-UI and so on. Before you become a specialist, you need a good, solid foundation of the general things.

You can’t know everything. No matter how hard you try, you can’t be an expert on everything. So work with people who know more than you do. Acknowledge your own strengths and weaknesses, and work with those people who are experts in their field, instead of trying to do everything on your own.

Always track and measure results. Keeping an eye on numbers and analyzing the performance is key. You can’t progress and get better results if you don’t check to see what’s working and what isn’t

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Most of my reading consists of online articles (moz, semrush, search engine round table, sem journal, hubspot and many others). I particularly enjoy books written by CEOs and founders of other SaaS companies. I find their stories inspiring and I love the fact that their writing comes from their own experience, and it’s full of examples that I can relate to. These books aren’t just marketing theory (which is also great, don’t get me wrong), they talk about real life experiences, business challenges and solutions.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

We need more restaurants to join our effort to heal hunger! Restaurants interested in learning more can do so at giftameal.com/join.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Ask for help — people are willing to help and you can learn a lot from others.

2. Build fast, iterate often — don’t spend months preparing an initial model, test it out and continually improve.

3. Get quantitative proof as quickly as possible — whether it’s through surveys or case studies, quantifying your value proposition with your first customers is incredibly helpful for growth.

4. Act with integrity — people return kindness with kindness.

5. Put in the work — you have to hold yourself accountable in a startup and you set the pace, so do the work.

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

Don’t let the highs get you too excited or the lows get you too down, keep the mindset that with anything that happens you are constantly evaluating where to go from here to attain your goals.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

