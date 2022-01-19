Supreme Court recommends pardon

At Governor Gavin Newsom’s request, the Supreme Court today recommended that Royal Ramey be pardoned for convictions of second degree robbery and false imprisonment in 2008 and first degree robbery in 2010. Today’s action maintains Newsom’s nearly perfect record of clemency recommendation requests.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.