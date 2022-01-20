January 20, 2022 – Ingram ISD Receives $188,147 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant

Date: January 20, 2022

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Ingram ISD a $188,147 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant. The grant will help the district and their partner Ranger College purchase and install equipment to serve Ingram ISD students, providing training in the occupations of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

“This grant provides the infrastructure needed to provide students with training opportunities that can lead to a high-demand, middle skill job,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Employers across the state are actively seeking skilled workers in many fields, like welding, and thanks to the commitment to training by Ingram ISD and Ranger College, we’re preparing our future workforce for these careers.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC ’s JET grants are used to defray start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical education programs to public community, state, and technical colleges, and school districts. During the 87th Texas Legislative Session, open enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District were also added as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process, or Request for Applications (RFA). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access future RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information on JET .

Ingram ISD contact: Mindy Curran, 830-367-5517, mcurran@ingramisd.net

