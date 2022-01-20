Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Nicholson Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Fourth District were alerted to a shooting victim at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Brayan Villataro, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29 year-old Mussay Rezene, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

Additionally, Rezene was charged pursuant to a United States District Court Arrest Warrant with Felon in Possession of a Firearm for an unrelated offense that was investigated by the members of the NIBIN Investigations Unit (NIU) which consists of MPD Detectives and Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

He was also charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant for Failing to Register as a Gun Offender.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their assistance with this case.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 5041.