Lane Restrictions on US 95 Begin Jan. 28 Near the Centennial Bowl Interchange

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will reduce lanes on US 95 at the 215 Beltway near the Centennial Bowl in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley for approximately eight months, starting the morning of Friday, Jan. 28. The lane reductions are needed to build three bridges over US 95 as part of the ongoing work for the interchange’s final phase of construction. The final phase will complete the system-to-system interchange at US 95 and 215 Beltway, improve local roadways, and construct a multi-use trail for pedestrians and bikes.

Northbound US 95 at the 215 Beltway will be reduced to two lanes and southbound US 95 at the 215 Beltway will be reduced to three lanes.

Throughout this eight-month period, lanes on US 95 in both directions may be further reduced or closed with detours in place during overnight hours, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.

The northbound US 95 Buffalo off ramp and southbound US 95 Ann Road/Centennial Center/Rancho Drive off ramp will also close periodically during overnight hours.

Three bridges over US 95 currently under construction (photo looking northeast toward Target)

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

