TxDOT hosting public meeting for Avenue Q Revitalization project

LUBBOCK – Citizens are invited to attend a public meeting for a proposed project that will improve mobility and safety along US 84 (Avenue Q), through downtown Lubbock. The public will have the opportunity to join in-person or virtually. The in-person, open-house style meeting will take place from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at TxDOT's Lubbock District Training Center (Building D), located at 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock, Texas, and will give citizens the opportunity to ask TxDOT staff questions.

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The presentation will be posted online by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. To log onto the virtual public meeting, visit TxDOT and keyword search “Avenue Q Revitalization”. If you do not have internet access, or cannot attend in-person, citizens may call Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning and Development, at (806) 748-4490, to ask questions and information on how to access project materials during the project development process.

The proposed project includes rehabilitation of the roadway surface, sidewalks and ADA Ramps, and the addition of a median from US 82 (Marsha Sharp Freeway) to US 62/SH 114 (19th Street), which would convert the existing Avenue Q through Downtown Lubbock into a pedestrian friendly facility from Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street.

The revitalization of Avenue Q is expected to improve the safety of the public, reduce traffic crashes, and enhance mobility for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The proposed project does not require additional right-of-way, and there will be no anticipated displacements.

Maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Lubbock District Office, 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock, TX, 79404. Project materials are also available online at TxDOT and keyword search “Avenue Q Revitalization”. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.

Comments can be submitted until Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 by email at lbb_projects@txdot.gov or by mail to Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning and Development 135 Slaton Road Lubbock, TX, 79404.

The video presentation and project materials will be presented in English. If you need interpretation or translation services or are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting, please contact Dianah Ascencio, TxDOT Lubbock District Public Information Officer, at (806) 748-4472, no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.