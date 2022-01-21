Smart Move As Smart Serve Ontario Picks Vocalmeet’s Learning Management System
Smart Serve Ontario selects Vocalmeet’s Learning Management System (LMS) to help deliver its Responsible Beverage Sales and Service Training Program
On behalf of the team, we are both honoured and excited to have this unique opportunity to help deliver quality education and training.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Vocalmeet is proud to announce that Smart Serve Ontario has chosen Vocalmeet’s Learning Management System (LMS) to help deliver its Responsible Beverage Sales and Service Training Program.
“On behalf of the team, we are both honoured and excited to have this unique opportunity to help deliver quality education and training,” says Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, Vice President of Professional Services at Vocalmeet.
She adds, “Additionally, this dynamic offering demonstrates the need for our technology. Both in delivery and application, our technology will help individuals across the province of Ontario to access the required content in a comprehensive and user-friendly way.”
As a dedicated advocate for a safer and healthier Ontario, The Smart Serve Responsible Alcohol Beverage Sales, and Service Training program is approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Anyone who sells, serves, or handles alcohol in Ontario must be Smart Serve trained.
Smart Serve Ontario offers 24/7 online training, which consists of multiple learning modules and chapters, and prepares an individual to work in any environment where alcohol is sold, served, delivered, or sampled in the province of Ontario.
The online program is fully translated and available in six different languages: English, French, Chinese, Korean, Punjabi, and Spanish. In-class training is also available with a live instructor; however, all testing is conducted online through the LMS.
For over a decade, the leadership team at Vocalmeet has earned their reputation by providing state-of-the-art technology, unparalleled project management, and customer service, coupled with an unwavering commitment to the success of their clients at every level.
Having worked with leading professional associations, subject matter experts, non-profits, and businesses to bring continuing professional education online, Vocalmeet has transformed how online education is delivered.
In addition, Vocalmeet’s LMS comes with a complete e-commerce platform, is SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model) compliant, and mobile responsive, which makes for a seamless user experience.
Vocalmeet’s LMS can integrate any type of multimedia content (video, audio, animations), which helps to inspire and engage learners with their “next-generation technology.”
The team at Vocalmeet is committed to providing the most effective, efficient, and user-friendly online learning experience, and they are honoured to provide their state-of-the-art Learning Management System to Smart Serve Ontario.
To learn more, visit Vocalmeet online today.
