DC mom dies after being shot in car with her 2 children inside

A mother of two is dead after being shot in her car while her children were inside in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

D.C. police said that Sierra Johnson, 27, of Northeast, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the car with her children in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m.

Johnson died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Johnson’s children were not injured in the shooting, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington, which also reported that they are being cared for by D.C. child protective services.

“It’s very early in the investigation, but information we have, it’s possible that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but we can’t say that for certain right now,” Capt. Kevin Kentish told NBC Washington.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting took place: