Decorealm’s stylish door draft stoppers help homeowners save money and stay warm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Luxury porch and entryway homeware designer Decorealm has launched two draft stopper styles that look great, help customers save on their energy bills and prevent cold air from entering their homes.
Decorealm – an online homeware retailer specializing in porch and entryway décor – recently released two new door draft stoppers to become one of Amazon’s top rated products in the niche. The brand says they offer exciting new features that will make it easier for homeowners to keep their properties warm this Winter.
Both new products feature a patented cylindrical design and fit tightly on the floor against the interior-facing side of exterior and porch doors. They stop heat exchange by blocking convection currents traveling through under-door gaps.
According to Decorealm, the draft stoppers are “heavy enough to stay in place and create a tight seal along the bottom of the door, which other door snake designs don’t”. The brand’s door stoppers weigh 3.5 pounds (40% heavier when compared to the industry average of 2.2 pounds), allowing them to fit snugly over any gaps.
To achieve this additional weight without compromising on quality, Decorealm uses a combination of 70 percent ceramic beads and 30 percent PP cotton filling instead of budget crushed rocks or sand. According to a company statement, the door blocker “won’t spill dust or residue on your floor, unlike other under-door stoppers”.
And, says Decorealm, their new door stoppers aren’t solely focused on practicality. The brand takes style and design seriously, creating products for both regular and luxury homes alike. Stylistic features include a 100 percent cotton inner, upholstery-grade quilted velvet or herringbone fabric exterior, and sturdy seams.
Currently, the brand is offering two versions of its new draft stoppers. The luxury quilted velvet style is available in slate, burgundy red, and mocha, while the classic stopper is available in neutral tones of pewter, charcoal, oatmeal, and chestnut to compliment any décor.
Buying a door draft stopper is one of the many ways that people can reduce their heating bills, Decorealm says, adding its products can make a meaningful difference to energy costs, particularly when indoor and outdoor temperature differentials are high.
But these draft stoppers do more than just keep heat trapped inside the home. The brand claims they stop “dirt, odors and excessive sound and light in their tracks”. Moreover, Decorealm’s excluders are long enough to cover the bottom of the entire door, whereas rival products often aren’t. Their stoppers are available in true 32-, 34-, and 36-inch lengths.
The draft stoppers debuted to rave reviews as Decorealm customers praised their quality and value for money: “The gap under our front door doesn’t seem like much, but this beauty is a game-changer – you can literally feel either the heat or the cold on it. Definitely recommended,” one customer said.
Another commented: “I was surprised at the craftsmanship of this product. The stitching is well done, reducing the chance of whatever is inside spilling out. The zipper is durable, yet tucks away so it won’t scratch wood floors.”
Decorealm is a company that prides itself on creating one-of-a-kind products for its customers that you won’t find in any other store. It focuses primarily on outstanding craftsmanship and intuitive designs, but also prioritizes functionality.
The brand is the brainchild of its founder, Katie Rawal, who saw customers searching for stylish and functional entryway homewares and set up a brand that focused on filling this gap in the market. It is her patented original cylindrical door draft stopper design that influences the company’s product lines to this day.
Before getting into the porch décor industry, Katie worked as an architect and accessories designer. She was inspired by “the forms of buildings and sensuality of fashion” – something that she now uses to create delightful porch and entryway products.
Decorealm’s products are part of a variety of measures that homeowners can use to keep their bills down. Other options include installing a smart thermostat, closing the damper when not using the fireplace and servicing the heating system regularly. Some homeowners may also benefit from installing fresh insulation in their attics and cavity walls.
For more information about Decorealm and the brand’s products, please visit https://decorealm.com/. For direct contact, e-mail hello@decorealm.com.
Michelle Harris
For more information about Decorealm and the brand’s products, please visit https://decorealm.com/. For direct contact, e-mail hello@decorealm.com.
Michelle Harris
DECOREALM Door Draft Stoppers