Recruiting for Good Launches New Reward $100 for Groceries Every Week for a Year
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with gift cards to the best groceries markets.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Referrals to companies allow us to generate proceeds to do more good (fund The Sweetest Gigs). We're grateful for people who enable us to make a positive impact; and look forward to rewarding them $100 for groceries every week for a year."
Recruiting for Good is rewarding just 10 referrals to companies hiring professional staff with groceries for one year.
How to Earn One Ultimate Reward
1. Simply, refer a company hiring professional staff (Accounting, Engineering, IT, Marketing, Operations).
2. Once, our team finds company an employee and earn a finder’s fee (candidate completes probation).
3. You will earn one of our Ultimate Food Rewards.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our reward is perfect for busy professionals and families who love Amazon Fresh, Costco, or Instacart groceries delivered (receive gift cards for your favorite delivery service or supermarket)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
