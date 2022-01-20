Eastern Iowa Minor Source Air Emission Inventories due May 15

Minor source facilities located in the eastern third of Iowa (counties listed below) must submit their Minor Source Emission Inventory (MSEI) for calendar year 2021 emissions by May 15, 2022. If your facility is required to complete this year’s report, you will receive a letter from DNR.

A complete air pollutant inventory is required by Iowa Administrative Code (567) sub rule IAC 21.1(3). DNR uses the data collected from an emissions inventory to identify emission levels and trends throughout the state, track Iowa's progress towards meeting national air quality standards, and develop control and maintenance strategies required by the federal Clean Air Act.

DNR recommends that you report 2021 emissions electronically using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). This online system increases the efficiency of and simplifies the emissions reporting requirement. The DNR offers several resources to assist facilities with emission inventories:

SLEIS (State and Local Emissions Inventory System) - Online emissions reporting tool: https://programs. iowadnr.gov/sleis

iowadnr.gov/sleis Instructions, forms and example calculations: gov/ minorsourceforms

minorsourceforms Emissions estimate tools (including spreadsheets for many processes): gov/eetools

Exemptions, FAQs and tips to complete the inventory: gov/minorsources

Facilities with less than 100 employees may also contact the Iowa Air Emissions Assistance Program (IAEAP) at the University of Northern Iowa for free training. For more information, please visit https://msei.iwrc.org

For questions related to the emissions inventory, please contact:

Below is a list of Eastern Iowa counties included in the 2021 Minor Source Emissions Inventory:

In northeast Iowa, DNR Field Office 1 region : Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jackson, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.