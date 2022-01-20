Royalton Barracks // DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 1610 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Rd, Sharon VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Martha Austin
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash on Beaver Meadow Rd in Sharon, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Martha Austin (63) of Sharon, VT. Austin displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Austin was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Austin was released on a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 1, 2022, at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.