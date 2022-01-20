Royalton Barracks // DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22B2000213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Rd, Sharon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Martha Austin

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash on Beaver Meadow Rd in Sharon, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Martha Austin (63) of Sharon, VT. Austin displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Austin was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Austin was released on a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 1, 2022, at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

