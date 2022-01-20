Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,184 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // DUI #1

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Rd, Sharon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Martha Austin                                             

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash on Beaver Meadow Rd in Sharon, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Martha Austin (63) of Sharon, VT. Austin displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Austin was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Austin was released on a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 1, 2022, at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 0800 hours            

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.