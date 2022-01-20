West Tennessee Weekly Construction January 19-26, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

BENTON COUNTY I-40: Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound, then moving to westbound at LM-8.46 over the Tennessee River bridge for bridge inspection. There will be one lane CLOSED and one lane open.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Beginning September 7, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek. Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 southbound.

OBION COUNTY, SR-21: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 21 from SR 22 for crack sealing.

OBION COUNTY, SR-214: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 214 from SR 22 for crack sealing.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place. (TBD on Dates for epoxy overlay due to material availability.)

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open. Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40. Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction. Closed until May 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, January 26 through Wednesday, February 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Friday, January 28, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, January 31, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures on I‐40 east and westbound from near the SR-22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of Phase II traffic control. The Phase II traffic control will close the I‐40 eastbound lanes and utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 westbound lanes. The Phase II traffic control will allow for removal of the existing bridge rail and overhang in Spans 3 and 4.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction.

Friday, February 4, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, February 7, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures on I‐40 east and westbound from near the SR-22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of Phase II traffic control. The Phase II traffic control will close the I‐40 eastbound lanes and utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 westbound lanes. The Phase II traffic control will allow for removal of the existing bridge rail and overhang in Spans 3 and 4.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction. Weather Permitting.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 22 from Brown Street to Jane Lane will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be NO closures during school hours from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40

Thursday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 both east and westbound in Henderson County from MM 95.0-MM 116.0 for pothole patching.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40:

Tuesday, January 25, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 both east and westbound in Madison County from MM 74.0-MM 79.0 for pothole patching.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for relocating barrier rail at Exit and Entrance Ramps.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1 to MM 88.5.

One Lane Closed until Spring of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, January 26 through Wednesday, February 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-223:

Monday, November 8 through approximately May 27, 2022: (SR 223) Shady Grove Road is closed at L.M. 2.28 for bridge replacement. Detours are in place.

REGION IV: ON CALL GUARDRAIL:

Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and

MM 134.00 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, January 20 through Wednesday, January 26, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40:

Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound right lane between Exit 6 (Warford St.) and Exit 8 (Austin Peay Hwy) will have a temporary lane closure to allow for asbestos removal along the parapet of the Wolf River Bridge.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Wednesday, January 19 through Tuesday, January 25, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to performed painted handwork at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, January 19 through Tuesday, January 25, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. to performed painted handwork at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175: The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (L.M. 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (L.M. 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, January 19 through Tuesday, January 25, 8PM-6AM or 9AM-3PM: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Drain and Pipe Cleaning:

Wednesday, January 19 through Thursday, January 20 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for Drain and Pipe cleaning operations. Weather Permitting.

Sunday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for Drain and Pipe cleaning operations. Weather Permitting.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.