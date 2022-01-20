FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES BIGGEST RECRUITMENT CHALLENGE TO DATE: FAZE1, POWERED BY MOONPAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP 20 CONTENDERS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE TO MOVE TO LA FOR 24/7 LIVESTREAM SERIES CAPTURING THE FINAL STAGE OF THE COMPETITION
ONE ULTIMATE RECRUIT WILL BE GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME A FAZE CLAN MEMBER WITH A SIGNING BONUS OF $1MILLION IN CRYPTO FROM MOONPAY, PLUS A NEW NISSAN GT-R & A $250,000 BRAND DEAL WITH G FUEL
Today, FaZe Clan announces FaZe1, Powered by MoonPay, during a new livestream series “Road To FaZe1,” streaming now at twitch.tv/faze and youtube.com/fazeclan. The recruitment challenge for creators is entering a new era in 2022, culminating in a 15-day, 24/7 livestream “FaZe1 Top 20 Show” where one participant will have the opportunity to become a member of FaZe Clan. FaZe1, a new iteration of FaZe Clan’s successful #FaZe5 recruitment challenge franchise, gives avid gamers and content creators around the globe an opportunity to become a member of FaZe with a signing bonus of $1 million in cryptocurrency from MoonPay, as well as a $250,000 brand deal from G FUEL and a Nissan GT-R. Watch FaZe Banks break down the details in the announcement video HERE.
Open registration for the first-ever FaZe1 challenge begins today and fans around the world who are eligible* and would like to participate are encouraged to sign up. FaZe1 will consist of multiple stages over the next few months starting with an Open Challenge that will kick off next week. All original content submissions will be considered for the Top 100. That group will then continue to compete for a spot in the Top 20. In May, the Top 20 participants will be flown to LA where FaZe Clan will be capturing their every move for 15 days during a 24/7 reality style competition that will be highly interactive for viewers. FaZe Clan will announce the ultimate recruit of “FaZe1, Powered by MoonPay,” during what is sure to be a highly anticipated livestream finale.
“Road to FaZe1” is FaZe Clan’s new weekly livestream series hosted by FaZe Clan founders FaZe Apex and FaZe CBass, alongside one of the 2020 #FaZe5 winners, FaZe Faxuty. The series will serve as the main point of communication with fans throughout the FaZe1 competition leading into the Top 20 Show, and will include major announcements, expert analysis, predictions, breaking news, behind-the-scenes information and interviews with FaZe members and FaZe1 contestants. Even advancements for contestants to the next round will be on the table. Fans can tune into “Road To FaZe1” when it airs live every Thursday on FaZe Clan’s Twitch & YouTube channels at 12pm PT.at 12pm PT.
“We are beyond excited to introduce FaZe1 to the world -- truly the biggest thing we've ever done. We can’t wait to see all of the content that comes in, and ultimately welcome a new member to FaZe Clan," said FaZe Clan founding member FaZe Rain. "Everything we do is for the fans and this is no different; we're giving our entire community the opportunity to join the FaZe family. And the important thing to keep in mind is that we aren't just looking for the best gamer to join our team, we're looking for every kind of creator --- visual artists, music artists, producers, pranksters, entertainers, any and all people who want to showcase their talent in front of an audience. FaZe has always been more than just gaming and we will continue to evolve and break boundaries. The next member of FaZe could be you, show us what you got!!"
“There are 1 million reasons MoonPay is excited to be a part of FaZe1,” said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. “The main one is helping to grow the incredible FaZe Clan Team. Good luck to all the contestants. Get ready for the most exciting 15 days of your life!”
FaZe1 comes on the heels of FaZe Clan and MoonPay’s announcement at the end of last year naming MoonPay the official NFT and crypto partner of FaZe. MoonPay is the leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider giving millions of users quick access to the crypto economy by offering an easy and secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The partnership is set to include a series of content and media, both integrating MoonPay into existing content across the FaZe Clan platform and building new original content together. FaZe1 is the latest activation of the partnership, which kicked off with the “FaZe Forever Powered by MoonPay” event at Art Basel last December.
FaZe1 follows the massive success of 2020’s #FaZe5 Challenge which saw over 211,000 applications from around the world. During the first 30 days of the challenge, original content had a combined exposure of over 35M views and a total of 83M by the end of the challenge. Previous FaZe5 winners include FaZe Dirty, FaZe Agony, FaZe Gwidt, FaZe Faxuty, FaZe Nio, FaZe Scope, FaZe Flea, FaZe K1nG and FaZe Virus. The competition is designed for aspiring FaZe members to gain exposure and has acted as a stepping stone in the past for current FaZe members including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Blaze, FaZe Replays and FaZe Kitty who participated in past FaZe5 competitions, did not win, but then became members at a later date.
*If under 18, or if recruit resides in a jurisdiction in which MoonPay does not operate, signing bonus will be provided as a cash equivalent, subject to the restrictions set forth in the Recruitment Terms and Conditions.
ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 380 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.
ABOUT MOONPAY
MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto, making the process seamless for consumers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets. Its on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 250+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud. For more information visit: https://www.moonpay.com/
FaZe Clan
ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 380 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.
ABOUT MOONPAY
MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto, making the process seamless for consumers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets. Its on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 250+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud. For more information visit: https://www.moonpay.com/
