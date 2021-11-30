FAZE CLAN AND McDONALD’S USA LAUNCH “SPOTLIGHT” CAMPAIGN WITH MISSION OF ELEVATING DIVERSE VOICES IN GAMING
FAZE SWAGG AND FAZE JSMOOTH TO HOST LIVESTREAM EVENTS INTRODUCING THEIR AUDIENCE TO UP & COMING STREAMERS.
LIVESTREAMS WILL FEATURE INTERVIEWS, GAMEPLAY, GIVEAWAYS AND CHANCES FOR PARTICIPANTS TO PAY IT FORWARD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.
FaZe Clan, a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announces the launch of their “Spotlight” campaign in partnership with McDonald’s USA, with the mission of elevating diverse voices in gaming. FaZe Clan and McDonald’s “Spotlight” campaign, which was teased on social channels earlier this month, kicked off with an insightful content piece featuring FaZe Swagg and FaZe JSmooth speaking about what being a Black gamer means to them. Check out the video HERE.
The “Spotlight” campaign, which launches December 8, will feature three livestream events hosted by FaZe Swagg and FaZe Jsmooth on their Twitch channels. During the events they will connect with diverse, up-and-coming streamers – giving them advice on how to become a successful content creator and streamer, from sharing personal stories to giving them tips on how to cultivate their individual brands. At the end of the streams, FaZe Swagg and FaZe JSmooth will gift the guest streamers with a collection of peripherals to help build out their set ups, and they’ll also give them an additional gift they can use to pay it forward and give back to their own audiences and communities, creating a ripple effect this holiday season.
“I’m so thankful for the tight-knit community that has formed around the Nuke Squad and myself,” says FaZe Swagg. “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with an iconic brand like McDonald’s to help spotlight diversity within the gaming industry and inspire the next generation to follow their dreams.”
“I’m grateful to be working with McDonald’s this holiday season to give back to the community that has provided me with so much,” says FaZe JSmooth. “Using my platform to elevate other diverse streamers is extremely important to me, and to make a lasting impact alongside both McDonald’s and my brother Swagg means the world to me.”
The FaZe Clan x McDonald’s partnership is anchored by a series of dynamic content activations that are centered around diversity and inclusion, from capturing the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members and challenges in the growing gaming industry, to showcasing underserved and underrepresented youth who are rockstars in their own right.
“McDonald’s and gaming have a long history together. Over the years we’ve seen gamers grow from enjoying our food with Happy Meal toys to enjoying it with consoles and controllers,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director, Cultural Engagement at McDonald’s. “We want our customers to feel seen, heard and represented in everything we do. The Spotlight program is the latest initiative in our larger partnership with FaZe Clan that aims to authentically engage diverse gamers by amplifying their voices and driving greater representation in the gaming industry.”
The Spotlight event will be broadcasted on both FaZe Swagg and FaZe JSmooth’s Twitch channels. Fans should check FaZe Clan’s Twitter for up-to-date information leading up to the event.
About FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and livestreams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
FaZe Clan
