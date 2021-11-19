FAZE CLAN & TAKASHI MURAKAMI TO RELEASE SECOND COLLABORATION
FaZe Clan, a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, continues their collaboration with iconic contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami to release a new limited-edition collection just in time for the holiday season.
The second iteration of the FaZe Clan x Takashi Murakami collection comes on the heels of an extremely successful first collection, which created an internet frenzy and sold out in less than an hour, earning over $1 million in sales. Upon release, Takashi Murakami compared the collaboration with FaZe Clan to the iconic collaborations between Warhol and Basquiat.
The new limited-edition collection will feature Takashi Murakami’s signature flower design in a black-and-white color scheme on both esports jersey and mousepad ranging from $75-$100. The extremely limited-quantity items will be available exclusively on fazeclan.com and NTWRK on November 26 at 12pm PT.
FaZe Clan has become one of the leading organizations to elevate the lifestyle of gaming on all levels since their inception and this collaboration further establishes the organization as a leader of the convergence between streetwear and gaming cultures. In the past, they have worked closely with brands like Anti-Social Social Club, Champion, Warren Lotas, Lyrical Lemonade, Siberia Hills and BE@RBRICK as well as dropping exclusive collections with Juice WRLD and DC Comics amongst others. FaZe Clan has also launched incredibly successful merchandise lines and member collections for their roster of talent including FaZe Swagg of the Nuke Squad, whose collection sold out in under two hours as well as a collaboration with Offset which was introduced at a pop-up shop on Melrose with a massive line extending multiple blocks.
About FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.
About Takashi Murakami:
Takashi Murakami, b. 1962 in Tokyo, Japan
The originator and proponent of Superflat theory, which reconstructs Japanese traditional paintings and the origin of Japanese contemporary art through visual premises of anime and manga.Murakami has created numerous characters including Miss Ko2 and Mr. DOB that reflect the otaku culture and presents them in the forms of intentionally kitsch sculptures and acutely two-dimensional paintings antithetical to the Western perspective techniques. Murakami’s cultural theory based on subcultures not only deconstructs the highbrow/lowbrow hierarchy but critically illustrates the post-World War II Japanese psychology, establishing a discourse unique to Japan in the increasingly globalizing art scene. The artist continues to attract a wide-ranging audience beyond contemporary art through his multifaceted activities including his collaboration with Louis Vuitton and focuses on street culture and contemporary ceramics. The final installment of his Superflat trilogy of curated exhibitions, Little Boy: The Arts of Japan’s Exploding Subculture (New York, 2005), was awarded The Best Thematic Museum Show in New York by AICA that year. His first retrospective, ©MURAKAMI (2007 - 2009) toured four cities in North America and Europe, starting with the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. He has since been holding major solo exhibitions around the world, including at the Palace of Versailles (2010), Al Riwaq Exhibition Hall (Doha, 2012), the Mori Art Museum (Tokyo, 2015), the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, 2017), and Tai Kwun Contemporary (Hong Kong, 2019).
About NTWRK
Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2021, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where “entertainment meets e-commerce” (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto “Shopping At The Speed of Culture,” NTWRK provides a one-of-a-kind digital shopping experience for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.
