Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,199 in the last 365 days.

Masan Group reports $377.31 million profits for 2021

VIETNAM, January 20 - A Winmart supermarket. Photo courtesy of Masan

HCM CITY — Masan Group Corporation’s consolidated net revenues increased by 14.8 per cent in fiscal 2021 to VNĐ88.63 trillion (US$3.9 billion), driven by strong topline growth across nearly all businesses, preliminary unaudited financial results for the year released on January 19 show.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 57.7 per cent to VNĐ16.28 trillion ($717.89 million).

Net profit post minority interest grew by 593.8 per cent to VNĐ8.56 trillion ($377.31 million).

Among its subsidiaries, The CrownX (TCX), an integrated consumer-retail platform that consolidates WinCommerce (WCM) and Masan Consumer Holdings (MCH), grew net revenues by 6.9 per cent to VNĐ58 trillion.

Its EBITDA was VNĐ7.8 trillion, up 73.1 per cent.

WCM's net revenues were VNĐ30.9 trillion, relatively flat despite starting 2021 with 618 fewer stores than at the start of 2020.

While COVID-19 limited store expansion, it was able to open 388 new WinMart+ minimarkets in 2021.

EBITDA was VNĐ1.1 trillion compared to a loss of VNĐ1.23 trillion in 2020.

MCH’s net revenues grew by 20 per cent to VNĐ28.76 trillion, and EBITDA by 19.1 per cent to VNĐ6.85 trillion.

Masan MEATLife grew net revenues by 17.2 per cent.

Masan High-Tech Materials delivered VNĐ13.56 trillion in net revenues, up 86 per cent, and EBITDA of VNĐ3.03 trillion, up 111.6 per cent and with strong year-end profitability momentum. — VNS

 

 

 

You just read:

Masan Group reports $377.31 million profits for 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.