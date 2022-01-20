The Perpetually Rising Ceiling of a Cybersecurity Career

Cybersecurity positions will increase with the continued risks of online security. ITU Online offers expert training for you to begin or continue your IT career

DUNEDIN , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we lower the curtains on 2021, one of the worst performing years for cybersecurity in recent memory, many signs are pointing to cybersecurity being one of the biggest growth sectors in 2022. Perhaps the best example from this past year illustrating a possible “worst case scenario” fallout from a cybersecurity failure would be the Colonial Pipeline Attack in May in which a $4.4 million ransom was paid to restore the software operating the oil pipeline system.

Health Care, the Department of Defense, and the Financial Sector have all become targets to cyber criminals and are expected to start ramping up their cybersecurity in the next year. The number of open positions is only going to continue to increase.

Gaining a Cybersecurity certification demonstrates that you have the knowledge and specialization to be successful in a career pertaining to cybersecurity.

ITU Online Learning, continues to be one of the leading providers of online IT courses with over 650,000 students worldwide and winners of countless awards. Cybersecurity Insiders in 2021 awarded ITU Online Learning two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

ITU Online offers courses in cloud security, information systems security, penetration testing, among other facets of cybersecurity. The courses never expire and are very affordable for students and IT professionals.

For ITU Online's Cybersecurity Training Series: https://www.ituonline.com/cybersecuritytriospecialoffer/

About ITU Online

Since 2012, over 650k+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities have used ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. Their on-demand curriculum is built, filmed, and edited in their in-house studio in Dunedin, Florida.

ITU Online welcomes new students to call 855.488.5327 or visit them online at:

www.ituonline.com