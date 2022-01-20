Submit Release
North East Barrack December 2021 DUI Arrest

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents.  The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 688 traffic stops in December 2021, with 14 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers.  Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for December:

Location Name Age City State
(North East) Vejith Chenchu Gowda Nimmala 27 West Chester PA
(North East) Stanley Richard Bensley 63 North East MD
(Elkton) Christopher Matthew Losten 40 Elkton MD
(North East) Stephen Anthony Herd 32 North East MD
(Elkton) Mauro Vasquez-Calvo 49 Newark DE
(Elkton) Nicholas Cole Walters 20 Rising Sun MD
(North East) Jeremy Phillip Runske 31 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Kathleen Lea Naylor 39 Wilmington DE
(Port Deposit) Donna Marie Boone 56 Rising Sun MD
(North East) Malissa Nicole Miller 35 Rising Sun MD
(North East) Amanda Sue Patrick 34 Rising Sun MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death.  Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.

