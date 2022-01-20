Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces January MeetingDec30

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (December 30, 2021) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The Idaho Broadband Fund consists of funds appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

The meeting will be held in the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53. Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

