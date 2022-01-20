Genius 100 Foundation to Launch “The GENIUS OF…” Webinar Series featuring G100 Visionaries from Around the Globe

Inspired by Einstein, “The GENIUS OF..." was created to share uniquely diverse knowledge and insights from global subject matter experts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation will launch “THE GENIUS OF…” webinar series on Thursday, January 27th at 12noon/ET.

Inspired by Einstein, Genius 100 Foundation brings together accomplished, compassionate minds to reimagine the future and improve our world.

The organization developed the "The GENIUS OF..." webinar series to create impact by sharing the unmatched knowledge base of their incredibly diverse, illustrious, and globally recognized Genius 100 Visionaries and community.

“The Genius 100 Visionaries are simply an astoundingly brilliant, fascinating group of people that have accomplished an unmatched grouping of accolades, including collectively 16 Nobel Prize awards,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “The most remarkable thing is their greatest achievements are future focused, each and every member of the community has an intense passion to create a positive and lasting impact – and by sharing their knowledge through this unique series – they are contributing forward.”



Beginning on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, and continuing monthly thereafter, one or more of the esteemed, world-renown Genius 100 Visionaries will spend an hour, in a one-on-one live interview format, to share their unique knowledge and insights on the topic they have become globally recognized for:

January – The GENIUS OF….Genius

* Thursday, January 27th - 12PM/ET - Featuring Genius 100 Visionary, Dr. Amir Amedi, globally renown Professor of Psychology (IDC Herzliya, Israel) one of the world's foremost authorities on the human brain – and one of the few scientists in the world to examine Albert Einstein's brain - interviewed by Ambassador Ido Aharoni

February - The GENIUS OF….Technology

* Thursday, February 10th - 12PM/ET - Featuring Genius 100 Visionary, Don Tapscott, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute - interviewed by Scott Shay, Founder and Chairman, Signature Bank



2022 Calendar

March – The GENIUS OF…Knowledge

April – The GENIUS OF…Space Exploration

May – The GENIUS OF….Music

June – The GENIUS OF….Architecture

July – The GENIUS OF….Film

August – The GENIUS OF….JUSTICE (honoring G100 Visionary Ruth Bader Ginsberg)

September – The GENIUS OF….The Pen

October – The GENIUS of…Creativity

November – The GENIUS OF…Genetics

December – The GENIUS OF…Brands

“We are excited to share our new programming with everyone. It's a true joy to curate and develop such captivating content,” states Helen Hatzis, Chief Community Officer, Genius 100 Foundation

“The GENIUS OF…Genius” will be the premier of the series, slated for Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12PM/ET. The episode will feature Prof Amir Amedi, one of the world's foremost authorities on the human brain – and what he discovered while being one of the few scientists in the world to examine Albert Einstein's brain.

To learn more or to participate, please go to www.genius100visions.com

The Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together the Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community - to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, we are able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together, we can make the impossible possible.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to including 16 Nobel Laureates, it is comprised of Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, an Oscar winner, global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of our incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sir Ken Robinson, Paul Allen – and Nobel Prize Laurates Shimon Peres and Harold Kroto.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is a Registered Charity in Canada and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, with an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries (G100V) are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.

