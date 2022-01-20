National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Sponsors ERA Coalition Rally for Equality
ERA Coalition for Equality is rallying collective voices for important legislative action required to make the Equal Rights Amendment constitutional law.
We stand by the ERA Coalition and its important work to give women in the United States true equality without exception.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs is sponsoring the ERA Coalition Rally for Equality on January 27th, 2022 to take place with the following timeline:
— Megan Shellman-Rickard, President
• 12 Noon ET - Rally at the White House (also livestreamed)
• 1:30 pm ET - Delegation of volunteers marches to Department of Justice
• 2:30 pm ET - Delivery of petition signatures to the Department of Justice
January 27, 2022 is the 2-year anniversary of Democratic attorneys general for Illinois, Nevada and Virginia filing arguments as part of an appeal to a 2020 lawsuit to formally recognize the Equal Rights Amendment and extend the deadline for ratification.
ERA advocates believe that despite some court rulings affirming protections against gender-based discrimination in recent decades, the Equal Rights Amendment is still necessary to address legal loopholes around discrimination in work as well as domestic and sexual violence.
Linda Coberly is Chair of the ERA Coalition’s Legal Task Force, a group of constitutional scholars working toward ratification, noted that additional language in the ERA text states that the amendment takes effect two years after final ratification — in this case, January 27, 2022, which connotates when the Virginia legislature finalized its approval of the amendment in 2020.
NFBPWC is participating in the ERA Coalition's Rally for Equality on January 27, 2022 and has stepped forward to sponsor and support the Coalition's collective voices on important legislation and the actions required to make the Equal Rights Amendment constitutional law.
As part of our core values which also align with the goals of the Coalition, NFBPWC has made available to their membership and the public a campaign to petition ratification. The "Take Action" Online Tool helps advocates navigate the petitioning and proper communication to tell your Senators to “Step Up for the ERA!” In solidarity with our sisters, and the ERA Coalition, #RiseUp4ERA
About the NFBPWC
The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) was founded in 1919. In 1930, Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips a co-founder of the NFBPWC, founded the International Federation of Business and Professional Women.
NFBPWC USA, is a 103-year-old organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the objectives of developing professional, business and leadership potential for all women. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles.
As a member of BPW International, NFBPWC-USA has consultative status with the United Nations and works closely with many NGOs (non-governmental organizations) throughout the world. Through the work of the New York City Chapter of NFBPWC, we have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and participatory status with the Council of Europe.
Former NFBPWC members are pioneers of the women’s equality movement, and include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, and esteemed business leaders.
For more information about the National Federation of Business Women and Professional Clubs, visit nfbpwc.org
