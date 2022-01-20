Joshua Jackson To Become Honoree at The Creative Coalition’s 2022 Spotlight Awards Gala
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairman of Liquid Media Group Joshua Jackson is kicking off the new year right. Following his recent Critic’s Choice Award nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his starring role in the Peacock limited series “Dr. Death,” he is set to become an honoree for his work with Liquid Media Group at The Creative Coalition’s upcoming Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner, taking place this Saturday, Jan. 22..
Bestowed since 1995, The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Initiative Awards celebrate the art and craft of independent filmmaking. The Gala is hosted by actor and president of The Creative Coalition, Tim Daly. The Spotlight Initiative Award has a prominent and distinguished history, with past recipients including Whoopi Goldberg, Dustin Hoffman, Spike Lee, Gloria Steinem, and Robin Williams, among many others.
Since the awards bring together significant leaders in the independent film industry who do well by doing good, it is no surprise that Joshua Jackson of Liquid Media Group was invited. Jackson is leading the way for independent creators by helping fund their projects and giving them back ownership of their content.
"We're empowering you with the opportunity to have some control over your destiny," said Jackson. He will receive his award during the Spotlight Awards Gala on Saturday, January 22, at 8:00 PM PST.
Being awarded for this honor comes down to the groundbreaking work Jackson has done with Liquid Media and iNDIEFLIX’s Edutainment series, Angst: Building Resilience, the first in a trilogy of mental health films. The film is expected to reach over three million students across California this year to help address the increasing mental health challenges faced in school.
Liquid Media will introduce the documentary Angst and host a virtual panel conversation moderated by DEADLINE’s Dade Hayes, during the Sundance Film Festival on January 21. Sundance is the largest and most prestigious annual independent film festival in the United States.
About The Creative Coalition:
THE CREATIVE COALITION is the premier nonprofit, 501(c)(3) nonpartisan charity of the entertainment industry dedicated to using the power and platform of the arts and entertainment communities in award-winning public service and advocacy campaigns. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization’s president. www.TheCreativeCoalition.org
About Liquid Media’s iNDIEFLIX
iNDIEFLIX Group Inc is a global 'edutainment' streaming service that creates, promotes and supports social impact films to create positive change in the world.
Additional information is available at www.iNDIEFLIX.com
About Liquid Media Group Ltd.
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co
