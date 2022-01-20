Mega Millions Jackpot Heats Up to $376 Million

Powerball jackpot grows to $76 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $194,000

JACKSON, MISS. – While the temperatures are dropping, jackpots are getting hotter, including the $376 million on the line in the Mega Millions® drawing Friday.

The Powerball® jackpot has climbed to $76 million for the Saturday drawing. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $194,000.

Week of Winners

Winners steadily streamed into headquarters this week to collect their prizes. For more winner information, check out the helpful link on our website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/.

$5,000 and $2,600 : A Natchez man won on two Cash 4 tickets purchased from Corner Mart on Lower Woodville Road, Natchez.

New Year, New Look

The Mississippi Lottery will unveil a new look to its website Monday, Jan. 24. Featuring easier to access highlights for draw results, draw schedules, 2nd Chance information and much more, the new facelift is sure to be a jackpot of information!

