For Immediate Release:

January 19, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 20, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Hocking Technical College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Williamsburg Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Dublin City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Early College Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus IPA 09/30/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Metro Early College High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Department of Insurance 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Department of Taxation 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Great Oaks Career Campuses IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Three Rivers Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Glendale 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Hardin County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain City of Lorain FFR Clerk of Courts Office - Public Interest Report 06/01/2014 TO 09/18/2018 117 Audit in the Public Interest Oberlin City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Marion Technical College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina Buckeye Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Monroe Monroe County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Montgomery Echoing Hills Village, Inc. DBA Echoing Woods Residential Center MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Village of New Holland FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark State College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Bristol Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov