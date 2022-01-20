Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 20, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Hocking Technical College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Williamsburg Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Dublin City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Early College Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus
IPA
09/30/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Metro Early College High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Insurance
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Taxation
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Great Oaks Career Campuses
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Three Rivers Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Glendale
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Hardin County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Mentor Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
City of Lorain
FFR
Clerk of Courts Office - Public Interest Report
06/01/2014 TO 09/18/2018
117 Audit in the Public Interest
Oberlin City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Marion Technical College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
Buckeye Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Monroe
Monroe County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Montgomery
Echoing Hills Village, Inc. DBA Echoing Woods Residential Center
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pickaway
Village of New Holland
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Scioto
Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark State College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Bristol Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
