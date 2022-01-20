Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,166 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 20, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 19, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 20, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

Athens

Hocking Technical College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Williamsburg Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Dublin City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Early College Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus

  IPA

09/30/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Metro Early College High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Insurance

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Taxation

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Great Oaks Career Campuses

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Three Rivers Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Glendale

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Mentor Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Lorain

FFR

Clerk of Courts Office - Public Interest Report

 

06/01/2014 TO 09/18/2018

 

117 Audit in the Public Interest

 

 

 

Oberlin City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Technical College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Buckeye Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Echoing Hills Village, Inc. DBA Echoing Woods Residential Center

MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Village of New Holland

FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark State College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bristol Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 20, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.