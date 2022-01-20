Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore Man On Child Sex Offenses

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) — Troopers arrested a Baltimore man Wednesday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence of his involvement in multiple child sex offenses. 

The suspect is identified as Christion Allen Williams, 21, of Baltimore, Maryland.  Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor.  He is awaiting an initial appearance at the Howard County Division of Corrections. 

The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed that Williams and an additional suspect unlawfully conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor child.  Troopers uncovered evidence that Williams and his unnamed co-conspirator, who has been arrested, attempted on multiple occasions through various methods to sexually exploit the minor child.  The minor child has been identified by law enforcement. 

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of Williams.  During a search of the residence, investigators seized evidence relating to the child rape conspiracy. 

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Any individuals with information relating to this investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-694-4706.

 

     Christion Allen Williams

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore Man On Child Sex Offenses

