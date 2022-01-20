Lydonia Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and End-of-Year Results

Major Growth, and Substantial Velocity Going Into 2022

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2021.

“We had an incredible year at Lydonia Technologies with sales bookings growing 133% year-over-year as we tripled our customer base in 2021,” commented Steve Sadler, Chief Revenue Officer, Lydonia Technologies. “At Lydonia, our customers rely on us to help them navigate their automation journey and deliver rapid, positive impact to their business. As a result, our consulting and managed services business grew 150% in 2021, in addition to our triple digit growth in software bookings. The team is going into 2022 with powerful velocity and is primed to continue to drive positive outcomes for our customers.”

“Our customers, across vertical markets and throughout the United States, are recognizing the power of automation to increase efficiency, drive revenue growth, and transform their businesses in today’s economy,” said Kevin Scannell, Lydonia Technologies Founder & Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to reinvest in the business, expand our partnership with UiPath, and aggressively hire to scale our growth. Lydonia Technologies is a force in the automation space and we are ready to bring the power of automation to even more organizations nationwide in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

• 180% year-over-year increase in sales bookings

• 250% year-over-year increase in transaction volume

• 119% year-over-year increase in new business revenue

• 233% year-over-year increase in new customers acquired

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

• 133% year-over-year increase in sales bookings

• 260% year-over-year increase in transaction volume

Additionally, Lydonia grew headcount by 3X in 2021 with investments in sales, marketing, finance, customer success, engineering, and delivery. The team continues to add new products and service offerings to our catalog, such as managed services and differentiated consulting engagements to ensure our customers see superior results.

Finally, the company partnered with the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup to clean oceans, protect marine wildlife, and fund research and innovation for the environment. This is part of an ongoing effort to expand Lydonia’s corporate social responsibility efforts (see separate release here).

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national consultancy headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are a proud partner of UiPath and a past recipient of their Americas Impact Partner of the Year award. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com