Lydonia Technologies Partners with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup to Clean the Oceans and Protect Wildlife

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software and solutions, today announced a partnership with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup. Lydonia has committed to support the organization in cleaning up oceans, protecting marine wildlife, and enabling beach cleanups by distributing kits throughout the United States.

“The Big Blue Ocean Cleanup makes it easy for people to volunteer and we are excited to make it even easier here in the United States. The work they do to cleanup coastlines, build marine nature reserves, educate the community, conduct scientific research, and deploy innovative technology aligns with the core values of Lydonia Technologies.” commented Liz Bearce, Vice President of Marketing. “The Lydonia team is passionate about keeping our oceans clean and protecting marine wildlife, in fact, our company is named after one of the deepest and widest fishing canyons in the Northeast U.S. Our business is to automate routine, repetitive, and mundane business processes for our clients and we plan to bring the same depth and expertise to protecting our blue planet.”

Rory Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, Big Blue Ocean Cleanup said, “We are delighted to have Lydonia Technologies as our latest corporate partner. They have taken their partnership a step further by becoming our distribution arm for beach cleanup kits in the U.S. The Lydonia team truly cares about protecting the oceans and our new partnership will hugely benefit the marine environment.”

If you are interested in becoming an ocean activist or organizing a beach cleanup, please visit the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup’s website and sign up today.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national consultancy headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are a proud partner of UiPath and a past recipient of their Americas Impact Partner of the Year award. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

About Big Blue Ocean Cleanup

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup helps keep the oceans clean, protect marine wildlife and support the development of innovative technologies. They run free educational workshops and provide resources for schools around the world; inspiring every generation to take action and protect our blue planet. The non-profit organisation also sends out free clean up equipment to anyone who requests it, and this is done on a global scale from their distribution network.

