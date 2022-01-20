Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney Camille Milner Presents to California Collaborative Group
Milner discussed the marketing of Collaborative Divorce as a preferred divorce option at the Collaborative Divorce Solutions of Orange County virtual luncheonDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denton Collaborative Divorce Attorney, Camille Milner, was the featured presenter during a meeting of Southern California lawyers, mental health professionals and financial experts as well as other family law professionals. Milner discussed the marketing of Collaborative Divorce as a preferred divorce option at the Collaborative Divorce Solutions of Orange County (CDSOC) virtual luncheon on January 20, 2022.
Milner’s presentation is entitled “The Game Has Changed: Creating a Collaborative Brand Today” and drew attendance from across the US, Canada, and Europe. She has spoken extensively on Collaborative Divorce, a process which gives families options to restructure their relationships while avoiding traditional adversarial litigation.
Milner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a past president of Collaborative Divorce Texas and is recognized as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Attorney by Collaborative Divorce Texas. She is the co-author of the book “Build the Brand and Get More Collaborative Cases” and served as one of the editors of the 2nd Edition of “Meeting Your Interests: Collaborative Divorce and Other Options for Dispute Resolution.”
Collaborative Divorce Solutions of Orange County (CDSOC) was founded in 2003 to advise couples in Orange County and in Southern California about out-of-court options to traditional divorce litigation, including collaborative practice. Learn more about their family-centered vision and mission at www.cdsoc.com.
Camille Miller is a Collaborative Divorce attorney in Denton, TX. She is dedicated to making divorce less stressful with an out of court divorce settlement that helps clients move forward to the next stage of their lives. For more information go to www.milner-law.com.
