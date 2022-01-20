Integrated Youth Services Work Proceeding

CANADA, January 20 - Released on January 20, 2022

Saskatchewan is moving forward with a plan to better serve the needs of youth and their families through coordinated, integrated services.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued on SaskTenders to establish a partnership with an organization that will implement a provincial model for Integrated Youth Services. Initially, these services will be offered in up to three 'one stop shop' locations across the province, providing rapid access to youth-targeted services that focus on prevention and early intervention. The locations have yet to be determined and additional sites may be added in the future.

"We want to make it easier and simpler for our young people to access the supports and services they need so they have every opportunity to meet challenges head on," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are coordinating our efforts across government and with community partners to make sure they can do that easily and seamlessly."

The provincial government committed $2 million in funding in 2021-22 to advance this work, led by the Ministries of Health and Education with support from Social Services, Justice, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, and Advanced Education.

Services offered are typically for mental health and substance misuse, peer supports, primary care, education, employment and training, and social and community services.

"I am pleased to see this important initiative move forward," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Ensuring supports are accessible to our young people and families is how we make sure these programs have the desired impact."

Information is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/integrated-youth-services. The RFP will close on February 9, 2022.

Integrated Youth Services is a national and international movement, aimed at transforming how youth, young people and their families find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In jurisdictions across Canada, philanthropy has played a key role in supporting Integrated Youth Services. The province looks forward to continued collaboration with philanthropic partners, to achieve a shared and comprehensive vision for Integrated Youth Services in Saskatchewan.

