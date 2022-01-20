Investor Alert: Trade Vision Group

CANADA, January 20 - Released on January 20, 2022

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online trading platform Trade Vision Group. This platform is offering Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest and trade in stocks, precious metals, commodities, and currencies through the website, https://tradevision-group.net/. The FCAA also warns investors of the company Lechner Ex Pro LCC. and of individuals using the aliases "George Ramsay" and "Paul Lewinsky," who are associated with Trade Vision Group.

Trade Vision Group is not registered to sell or trade securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA strongly cautions investors and consumers not to send money to unregistered companies. They may not be legitimate businesses and you may lose your money.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives.

The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and the accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Representatives of Trade Vision Group have contacted Canadian residents. If you have invested with Trade Vision Group, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

For more investor protection information visit https://fcaa/gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/investors.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Regina Phone: 306-798-4160 Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca