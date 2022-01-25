Top Manufacturing Marketing Agency Idea Marketing Group has New Talent and Business Strategies for Success in 2022
Leading Chicago agency in marketing and web design for manufacturers hires new SEO + Content specialist and strengthens partnerships as part of growth strategy
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Marketing Group, a leading expert in manufacturing web design and marketing, has started the new year with a comprehensive strategy for growth. Through a combination of new strategies, they continue to align themselves as the top Chicago web design and digital marketing agency for manufacturers.
“Idea Marketing Group has some of the best talents in digital marketing and custom web design with unique experience in manufacturing marketing strategy. We’re implementing plans to grow our base of clients and offer the best manufacturing marketing services.” - Darren Fox, President, and CEO of Idea Marketing Group.
Here’s what the Chicago Marketing Agency has recently implemented:
New Industry Focus
As one of the leading experts in manufacturing web design and marketing services, Idea is looking to double down on the industry and expand its influence and base of clients.
Idea has worked with some of the most notable names across the manufacturing industry including Carmex, Mirwec Coating, Raptor Tech, NAI Group, Inplex, and more. The agency just recently launched its new manufacturing website division to display available marketing and web design services and feature past marketing case studies and projects in web design for manufacturers.
“By demonstrating to clients our expert level of knowledge within the manufacturing industry we believe potential clients will feel confident choosing our agency for their manufacturing web design and marketing projects. The new portfolio additions solidify our position among the best manufacturing web design services available.” - Wyatt Meese, Digital Marketing Specialist.
Idea continues to shift its strategy to focus growth efforts within the manufacturing industry through creating relevant content. As part of the new shift the podcast it currently sponsors, Pitcher This! podcast, will begin featuring an expanded series focusing on the leaders and business strategies finding success within the manufacturing space. Previous Pitcher This! podcast guests include Aimy Steadman with Beatbox Beverages (who secured one of the largest deals on SharkTank from Mark Cuban), Sara Moll with Vin Social, and Tom Halaska with Wellbeing Brewing.
Idea Hires SEO and Content Development Specialist
Part of the new growth strategy targeting the manufacturing industry includes the recent hire of SEO and Content Strategist, Anesa Kratovac.
Anesa developed an extensive writing background that was utilized in fundraising, grant writing, and communications work across industries and has been helping non-profits, social enterprises, and small businesses with website copywriting, communications, promotional material, and email marketing as a freelancer for a handful of years. In the last few years, she has specialized directly with SEO content analysis and optimization, during which she managed SEO content and mentored writers at an SEO marketing agency.
“Many brands tend to want to be the hero of their customers’ journeys and talk about themselves throughout most of their messaging. The best brands do it differently - they understand that the audience is selfishly motivated and take the ‘guide’ approach to talk to the problems of their customers. They understand that their potential customers want to be seen, heard, and convinced that their brand is the right solution to help them overcome their internal challenges.” - Anesa Kratovac, SEO and Content Marketing Specialist.
With the addition of Anesa’s skills and knowledge, Idea will provide its clients with high-level content and SEO strategy to improve business performance. Her unique experience and professional background will add to the value of Idea Marketing Group’s recently updated SEO and Content Marketing plans.
A Business Strategy Built on Expertise and Strategic Partnerships
In 2022, Idea Marketing Group will continue its mission to offer the best digital marketing and custom web design services. To continue empowering long-term growth strategies during 2022, Idea will partner with cutting-edge software to provide industry-leading services.
These strategic partnerships include expert services in ADA compliance for websites, lead capture technology, customer journey analytics, website support and hosting, PPC and paid advertising campaigns, and much more.
“In 2022 our agency will leverage some of the best technology and software available to give our clients every advantage in the competitive marketing landscape of today. We deliver results through a well-rounded strategy based on high-value content and leading digital marketing software.” - Darren Fox
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
Darren Fox
Idea Marketing Group
+1 312-300-6841
