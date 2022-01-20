SDDOT Seeks Public Input for S.D. Highway 11 Corridor Study's Improvement Concepts

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Brandon, city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center (1103 North Splitrock Boulevard) in Brandon to gather feedback on the preliminary S.D. Highway 11 Corridor Study’s improvement concepts developed to date.

The corridor being studied includes: S.D. Highway 11 from the junction with S.D. Highway 42 to the intersection with Redwood Boulevard in Brandon.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the S.D. Highway 11 corridor from Redwood Boulevard in Brandon (north limits) to the junction with S.D. Highway 42 (south limits).

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief presentation will be given at approximately 5:35 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to present the preliminary S.D. Highway 11 corridor and intersection improvement concepts developed to date and to gather input regarding those options. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study discussion. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

For those who cannot attend the open house, the meeting’s presentation will be broadcast live and recorded on the study’s website (www.sd11corridorstudy.com). Remote viewers of the live presentation may submit live questions or comments about the project via email to Jennica.wilcox@fhueng.com or by calling 605-777-1997.

After the meeting, the recorded meeting presentation and copies of the display boards can be accessed via the study website (www.sd11corridorstudy.com). Comments and questions can also be left through the website by clicking on the COMMENTS link anytime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, 2021.

The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period. Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

