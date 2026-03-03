Temporary Lane Closure Scheduled on Eastbound Interstate 90 (Exit 55) in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Contact:

Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-2244

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, crews are scheduled to make repairs to a tower light located on eastbound Interstate 90 at exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City. To complete the repairs, a crane will be located in the eastbound driving lane on I-90.

A temporary lane closure will be in place for the repair operation, which is expected to be complete within four to five hours. Motorists can expect minimal delays. Travelers should be alert to construction workers and equipment through the work zone.

