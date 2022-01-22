Vidgo Celebrates MLK Day & Black History Month With Addition of 4 BET Channels
Vidgo is proud to now offer 9 channels of Black Content, more than any other streaming provider.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of MLK Day and the upcoming Black History Month, Vidgo is proud to announce the addition of 4 additional BET Channels to its lineup – BET Gospel, BET Her, BET Jams, and BET Soul. Home of the best black culture and entertainment for its subscribers, Vidgo now offers more Black Content than any other streaming provider.
“We believe it’s essential for diverse cultures and Black voices to have a permanent home on the Vidgo live streaming platform.” said Shane Cannon, President and Founder. “Our analytics of Vidgo subscribers viewing habits has shown us the high demand of serving Black content. Vidgo is proud to now offer 9 channels of Black Content, more than any other streaming provider.”
One of the country’s newest Live TV streaming platforms, Vidgo offers Aspire, BET, BET Gospel, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Impact, OWN, and TV One to its subscribers. Its unique distribution model serving underserved and unbanked customers provides it with a competitive advantage. Vidgo is replicating the pre-pay wireless business model to reach consumers with prepaid video streaming services. Through an API integration into prepaid wireless stores across the country, Vidgo has developed a disruptive pre-payment ecosystem for TV to accept cash paying customers.
ABOUT VIDGO
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go.
