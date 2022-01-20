RBO Unveils Future-Forward Branding

Formerly known as RBO PrintLogistix, RBO updates their visual identity and web presence

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBO, an established marketing execution company in St. Louis, has announced a new direction for their own brand, starting with the unveiling of a new website and new branding. RBO’s refreshed brand crystallizes the company’s emphasis on simplifying brand execution, and also introduces RBO BrandSync, a new approach to their comprehensive suite of services.“RBO has always been an innovative company, focused on helping our clients find simple solutions to complex challenges,” says Cathy Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of RBO. “Our branding needed to reflect that mission and demonstrate the clarity and simplicity for which we’re known. Our marketing department and leadership did a fantastic job getting everything and everyone to align.”Besides the updated branding and layout, RBO’s new website focuses on their services. RBO BrandSync encompasses four pillars that solve the main pain points for today’s marketer:1. Brand Creative helps marketers bring their visions to life with creative support and sourcing.2. Brand Control streamlines inbound and outbound orders.3. Brand Fulfillment tackles logistical details so marketers can focus on larger strategies.4. Brand Metrics is the analytical offering, introducing spend analysis and reporting to identify efficiencies.“I have never met a marketing professional who enjoyed juggling all of the little details of a brand execution. But that is precisely where our expertise lies,” says Brad Garlich, Director of Marketing Services and Creative at RBO. “We want brand stewards everywhere to know: Marketing can be fun again.”“I’m proud of what our teams have done to make this happen,” continued Armstrong. “We’ve invested heavily in technology, and in our people. The result will be a smoother operation for our clients and our suppliers, and I am optimistic about our growth for the future.”To learn more about the RBO, explore RBO BrandSync in detail, or contact the team, visit rboinc.com RBO helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand controls, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four pillars are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO executes on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.Follow RBO on LinkedIn Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.