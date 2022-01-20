Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Health, & Personal Care Ecommerce Sites Grew 10 Percent in 2021
Online Sales Expected to Increase by $39.56 Billion Through 2024
Consumers are eagerly looking for products that will keep them healthy.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer interest in health and wellness products” skyrocketed” during COVID-19.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
Google Trends also reported that interest dramatically increased in “self-care” searches during the height of the pandemic.
“People were looking for any advantage that could keep them healthy during COVID-19,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand marketing firm in Boca Raton, FL. “According to Google Trends, ‘79 percent of consumers [said] wellness is important to them.”
Gould said many retail sectors didn’t thrive during the health crisis, but health and wellness products exceeded expectations because COVID-19 forced people to think about their health.
“Every generation seems to be more interested in their health than parents,” Gould said. “COVID-19, however, made health an even higher priority.”
ROIRevolution.com reported that the global wellness market totals more than $1.5 trillion and that e-commerce sales for health and personal care products grew by 10 percent in 2021.
What is even more important, according to ROIRevolution, is that “42 percent of all consumers say wellness is a top priority for them,” Gould said, adding that 37 percent said they plan to spend more on wellness services in the coming year.
Although brick-and-mortar stores are still the “leading shopping channel” for personal care products, ROIRevolution.com reported that online sales for health and wellness brands increased $19.22 billion in 2020 and will continue to grow with another $39.56 billion through 2023.
”This is welcome news for our health and wellness clients,” Gould said. “They all want to launch their products in the U.S. Despite the pandemic, they see a robust market.
“Consumers also are eagerly looking for products that will keep them healthy,” Gould added.
Gould and NPI have a long history with health and wellness brands online and in physical stores.
In the early 2000s, Gould headed up a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team tasked with adding health and wellness inventory, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods, comprised the “Powerhouse Trifecta.”
“Ken and I supplied the high-quality health and wellness products that Amazon wanted,” Gould said.
The "Powerhouse Trifecta" is still making history years later.
Fernandez is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president.
Gould is also known for NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution,” which streamlines the product launch process,
“I saw all the money domestic and international wellness brands wasted when they launched products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “By the time their products reached consumers, the expenses left with a tiny profit margin.”
The “Evolution of Distribution” platform brings together all the services and expertise health and wellness brands need when they enter the U.S. market.
“Instead of hiring a sales team, leasing a warehouse, and hiring a market agency, NPI’s veteran team offers these services in a one-stop, turnkey operation that is affordable,” Gould said.
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
5614213045 ext.
email us here