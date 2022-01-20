Civic Hall Acquires NY Tech Alliance

NY Tech Alliance Logo Civic Hall logo Fedcap Group logo

NYTech and Civic Hall now joined under The Fedcap Group, further empowering their collective goal to make NYC the most diverse and dynamic tech hub in the world

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic Hall Acquires NY Tech AllianceThe Combination Under The Fedcap Group Will Allow Both to Continue Bolstering their DEI Efforts The NY Tech Alliance (NY Tech), a group dedicated to representing, inspiring, supporting, and helping to lead the technology ecosystem in New York City, has announced that it has been acquired by Civic Hall, a company focused on learning and collaboration to advance technology and problem-solving for the public good. The organizations have had a long-time relationship, as NY Tech Alliance Chairman Emeritus Andrew Rasiej is the founder of Civic Hall and the two organizations have collaborated on many events and initiatives.The organizations are now joined under The Fedcap Group, which acquired Civic Hall in April 2021. The new acquisition will allow both to push forward in their goals of making New York City the most diverse and dynamic tech hub in the world. NY Tech will remain under the leadership of its full board, led by its Chair Thatcher Bell, and will have offices at the new Civic Hall space near Union Square, set to open later in 2022.“After our merger with The Fedcap Group earlier this year, Civic Hall has been able to expand our footprint and bring skills training to those who have been long underserved to make the tech community more diverse than ever,” said Andrew Rasiej, Founder and CEO of Civic Hall. “I’m excited to bring this together with the NY Tech Alliance, which has done so much to support New York City as an incredibly diverse technology community.”“Our NY Tech Alliance community is going to benefit greatly from the merger with Civic Hall and the resources of The Fedcap Group,” added Thatcher Bell, NY Tech Alliance Board Chair.“The joint efforts of Civic Hall and NY Tech Alliance to diversify the tech industry combined with The Fedcap Group’s 86+ years of experience in workforce development creates an unprecedented opportunity to lift underserved individuals into economic well-being,” said Christine McMahon, President and CEO of The Fedcap Group. “We look forward to leveraging the collective capabilities of our organizations, to provide critical technology training when we open the new Civic Hall in 2022.”###ABOUT THE NY TECH ALLIANCEThe mission of the NY Tech Alliance is to represent, inspire, support, and help lead the New York technology community and ecosystem to create a better future for all. Founded in 2016 with the merger of NY Tech Meetup and the New York Technology Council, the organization has over 60,000 individual and institutional members, reflecting the full spectrum of the greater New York area tech community and making it the largest tech organization in the region. Led by Executive Director Andy Saldaña with Acting Chair Thatcher Bell, the NY Tech Alliance hosts numerous events each month, including Developing Pride, Latina Luminaries, Founder Spotlights, and various themed NY Tech Meetups celebrating black women founders, immigrant founders, accessibility tech, educational tech programs, and women founders. With the launch of the NY Tech Volunteer Corp in 2020, the organization has expanded its ability to impact issues important to the technology sector and New York.ABOUT CIVIC HALLFounded in 2015, Civic Hall is one of the nation’s leading organizations focused on learning and collaboration to advance technology and problem-solving for the public good. It has grown into a thriving community of individual members and dozens of organizations that include tech companies, government and nonprofit agencies, and philanthropic and academic institutions. It has become the center for NYC’s efforts to develop a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive technology industry. Our outlook for 2022 is strong and plans are underway to launch a training technology hub which will include classrooms for digital skills training, a large professional conference center, and additional collaborative workspace. Called Civic Hall @ Union Square, the facility is slated to open in mid-2022.ABOUT THE FEDCAP GROUPFor 86 years, The Fedcap Group has developed innovative and scalable solutions to some of society’s most pressing problems. Serving over 250,000 people each year in 22 states, Canada and the UK, The Fedcap Group provides education and training, workforce and economic development and necessary supports—all targeted to helping people achieve long-term self-sufficiency.

November NY Tech Meetup featuring Black women founders, November 2021