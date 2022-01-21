U.K. Point of Sale Software Market Size to Cross USD 62.64 billion Revenue, At CAGR of 13.36% [2020-2030]

U.K. Point of Sale Software Market to surpass USD 62.64 billion by 2031 from USD 17.88 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.36% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “U.K. Point of Sale Software Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 62.64 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.36% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the demand for Point-Of-Sale (POS) software can be attributed to the increase in a cashless economy, demand for mobile POS terminals, and the rising number of payment applications. The U.K. is rapidly affecting a cashless economy, advanced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is anticipated to surge the application of payment wallets and budget-friendly mPOS terminals, favoring the market growth.

“Some of the key advantages of going cashless that are fascinating more consumers include safety, growth on saved funds in accounts, improved money management, and elasticity. The capability to make different types of digital payments through banking cards is allowing consumers to choose for cashless payment modes. Users can store their card data in digital payment apps or mobile wallets to mark cashless payments. With the rising concerns over the safety of handling cash transactions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, merchants, as well as consumers, are relying on contact-less payment modes to avoid the risk of getting infected”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

U.K. Point of Sale Software: Key Players

• Diebold Nixdorf (US)

• Ingenico (France)

• Intuit (US)

• NCR Corporation (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Verifone (US)

• PAX Technology (Hong Kong)

• Square (US)

• Shopify (Canada)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan)

• Epicor (US)

• Lightspeed (Canada)

• Clover (US)

• Elavon (US)

• Other Prominent Players

A POS system enables business to receive payments from customers and keep track of sales. It sounds simple, but the arrangement can work in different ways, depending on whether you sell online, have a physical storefront, or both. A point-of-sale system can be to referred to the cash register at a store.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global U.K. Point of Sale Software Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. U.K. Point of Sale Software market is segmented by Application into Fixed POS, Mobile POS; By End User into Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Gas Stations.

U.K. Point of Sale Software Segments:

By Application

• Fixed POS

• Mobile POS

By End User

• Grocery Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Gas Stations

