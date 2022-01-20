Community Oncology Alliance Names Nicolas Ferreyros Managing Director
Ferreyros Will Head Policy, Advocacy, and Communications for COA
Nick’s leadership in COA has advanced our communications strategy tremendously while helping members navigate challenging times. He is well-positioned to further enhance our work as Managing Director.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) announced today the promotion of Nicolas Ferreyros to Managing Director for Policy, Advocacy, and Communications. In this newly created role, Mr. Ferreyros will oversee the integration of state policy, patient advocacy, and all communications functions at COA, a national non-profit dedicated solely to community oncology practices and the patients they serve.
— Kashyap Patel, MD, president of COA
“As national leaders in oncology, it is critical that COA be a clear and effective advocate for independent cancer providers at every level,” said Kashyap Patel, MD, COA president and a full-time practicing medical oncologist and CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care in Rock Hill, South Carolina. “Nick’s leadership in COA has advanced our communications strategy tremendously while helping our members navigate challenging times. He is well-positioned to further enhance our policy, advocacy, and communications work as Managing Director, and this promotion is well-deserved.”
As Managing Director, Mr. Ferreyros will lead COA’s engagement in state policy efforts, patient and policy advocacy, and internal and external communications initiatives, so they all work together for maximum impact. The new function closely integrates COA’s important work to deepen understanding of the unique value of community oncology in providing the highest quality, most affordable cancer care to patients in the communities where they live and work. Mr. Ferreyros will continue to report to Ted Okon, the executive director of COA.
“It’s a natural step in the evolution of COA to integrate our policy, advocacy, and communications initiatives, so they work together for maximum impact,” said Ted Okon, COA executive director. “Nick has done a tremendous job since he joined COA, taking our communications and media relations to the next level while also guiding many of our most important projects. I look forward to working with him in this new role as COA continues the fight for all Americans equally to have access to the best cancer care close to home.”
Mr. Ferreyros joined COA in 2015 as Director of Communications. Prior to joining COA, he was a Managing Supervisor at GYMR Public Relations, a boutique Washington, DC communications firm specializing in health care, science, and social issues. While there, he oversaw high-profile, award-winning campaigns for clients, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, American Board of Internal Medicine, Consumer Reports, and numerous federal agencies.
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
email us here