Grey Matter President | CEO Chris Holmes invited to be part of MissionLink.Next Spring Cohort

Grey Matter is a platform for enhancing hybrid operations with an insight first approach based on service mesh, security, and automation.

Holmes to join the non-profit association’s exclusive network of government leaders, industry founders, and CEOs as part of the association’s spring cohort.

The chance to engage with, and learn from, some of the brightest minds in the commercial and national security technology spaces presents an opportunity of unmeasurable value.” — Chris Holmes

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Holmes, the President | CEO and founder of Grey Matter, the Alexandria, VA-based software company behind the Grey Matter next service management network, has accepted an invitation to join MissionLink.Next’s 2022 spring cohort.

MissionLink.Next member companies are providers of a number of critical national security-relevant cyber, artificial intelligence, autonomy, internet of things, and emerging technologies. The association seeks to facilitate an improved ‘public-private partnership’ enabling stronger collaboration in addressing the nation’s most pressing national security challenges.

With this invitation, Holmes joins a cadre of over 450 C-suite executives that have attended the program since 2010. Said Holmes, “I am incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to part of this spring’s MissionLink.Next cohort. The chance to engage with, and learn from, some of the brightest minds in the commercial and national security technology spaces presents an opportunity of unmeasurable value for myself, the Grey Matter company, and our government partners.”

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a next-generation service management network that reacts to your enterprise’s rate of constant change and multi-cloud/hybrid nature. Our core focus is applying governance, risk mitigation, compliance, and intelligence to every “soft” endpoint within your multi-cloud and hybrid environment. We work our way out from the most granular levels, applying zero-trust and segmentation services to every element, node, and service in your network. Grey Matter has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally decentralized enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

About MissionLink.Next

MissionLink.Next is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in cyber, AI, virtual reality, IoT, space and quantum science. MissionLink.Next companies are addressing the next generation of threats across national security, healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, social media, life sciences, automotive and transportation, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from defense, Intel and homeland security sectors, MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem fosters access, insight and opportunity to bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities. For more information, please visit the MissionLink.Next website.