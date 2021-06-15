Grey Matter adds Istio Integration for Enterprise Multi-mesh Ops

Grey Matter is excited to announce support for Istio!

Grey Matter is an agnostic, cloud-native management platform for network operations built to derive maximum value from decentralized enterprise service-based architectures. Istio is an open-source service mesh control plane for K8s-based distributed service management and operations. The enterprise can now catalog and analyze Istio using core elements of the Grey Matter platform.

Current features include:

-The ability to use both the K8s-based Istio and Grey Matter services individually, or concurrently, as part of a Grey Matter multi-mesh platform,

-Support to catalog all Istio mesh networks and services within the Grey Matter platform, enabling developers throughout your enterprise to have a single overwatch atop your Istio enabled services,

-Grey Matter AI anomaly detection for all Istio instances running as part of the Grey Matter platform, and

-The ability to render, group, and filter Istio services within the Grey Matter dashboard.

We’re just scratching the surface of our Grey Matter / Istio mesh integration effort! Look for more great features in the future!

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a next-generation service management network that reacts to your enterprise's rate of constant change and multi-cloud/hybrid nature. Our core focus is applying governance, risk mitigation, compliance, and intelligence to every "soft" endpoint within your multi-cloud and hybrid environment. We work our way out from the most granular level inside your network, applying zero-trust and segmentation services to every element, node, and service in your network. Grey Matter has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally decentralized enterprise-scale organizations in the world. For the latest features on the Grey Matter platform please visit: https://greymatter.io/universal-mesh-platform/

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

Press Contact: Brian L’Italien, 703-371-5994, brian.litalien@greymatter.io