The GigaOm Radar Report for Evaluating Service Mesh shows Grey Matter as an industry outperformer!

Grey Matter is an Industry Outperformer, receiving 14 marks of Exceptional in a number of key technical and market-focused criteria!

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Matter identified as an Industry Outperformer in GigaOm’s Recent Radar Report for Evaluating Service Mesh

Gigaom, the platform democratizing access to strategic and functional engineering-led research, has identified Grey Matter as an Industry Outperformer in its 2021 Radar Report for Evaluating Service Mesh!

Authored by analysts Ivan McPhee and Chris Grundemann, the August 20, 2021, published report provides an in-depth review of the major players making up the service mesh technology landscape, highlighting their pros and cons, measured against key criteria such as technical feature sets, market position, and business impact. Grey Matter is one of only three capabilities to receive the Industry Outperformer distinction.

The platform also received 14 call-outs for Exceptional focus and execution across a number of key criteria, only two other capabilities received as many.

GigaOm analysis scored Grey Matter as Exceptional for its outstanding focus and execution for its Large Enterprise positioning, and its single or multiple networks & single or multiple control plane deployment models. Grey Matter was further cited as Exceptional for its platform, configurability, extensibility, monitoring & observability, and security models. The platform also received Exceptional marks for its overall body of features, its mesh management, ecosystem, and support models. Finally, Grey Matter received marks of Exceptional for its service discovery and encryption capabilities.

GigaOm goes on to cite Grey Matter as an “enterprise-proven universal service mesh networking platform offering zero-trust security, exceptional Layer 3, 4, and 7 visibility, unmatched business intelligence, and automated performance optimization.” The platform’s mesh enabled AI contextual awareness and analytics capabilities are also highlighted as offering “significant benefits over existing open-source service meshes.”

Download a free PDF copy of the full report at https://greymatter.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/gigaom-radar-report-for-evaluating-service-mesh-grey-matter.pdf!

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a next-generation service management network that reacts to your enterprise's rate of constant change and multi-cloud/hybrid nature. Our core focus is applying governance, risk mitigation, compliance, and intelligence to every "soft" endpoint within your multi-cloud and hybrid environment. We work our way out from the most granular levels, applying zero-trust and segmentation services to every element, node, and service in your network. Grey Matter has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally decentralized enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.